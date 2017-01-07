‘Repurposed’ art exhibit opens Jan. 11 at Windsor Art & Heritage Center | MyWindsorNow.com

‘Repurposed’ art exhibit opens Jan. 11 at Windsor Art & Heritage Center

The Windsor Art & Heritage Center will host the 2017 juried exhibit “Repurposed: A Second Look, A Second Life,” Wednesday through Feb. 11 at 116 5th St.

An opening reception will kick off the art exhibit from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, creative reuse in “Repurposed,” offers a new look at rubbish and art.

The original Art & Heritage Center exhibition was made possible by submissions from regional artists who transformed found objects and junk into art pieces and repurposed items.

Cash prizes will be awarded by judges for first- and second-place winners. Additionally, community members are encouraged to visit the exhibition and vote for their favorite piece to win the Community Choice award. The artist with the most votes will receive a $75 cash prize at the end of the exhibition, stated the release.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th Street.

“Repurposed” is sponsored by DIY Creations.

For more information, contact Museum Curator Caitlin Heusser at (970) 674-3524.