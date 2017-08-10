Resident extinguishes vehicle fire following crash north of Johnstown | MyWindsorNow.com

A resident extinguished a blaze in a car that caught fire after a traffic crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 8:50 a.m. near the intersection of Weld County roads 17 and 48½, which is just north of Johnstown, when a white Nissan rear-ended a black Silverado, according to an email from Weld County Sheriff's Office spokesman Cpl. Matt Turner.

The Nissan caught fire, however, and a resident with a fire extinguisher put out the blaze. The woman who was driving Nissan suffered minor bleeding from a wound associated with a recent medical procedure, which was re-injured during the crash.

Turner said the report into the crash had not been completed Thursday, so he did not immediately know any other details.