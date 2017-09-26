Residents concerned about oil and gas operations near their home

A resolution rezoning a property on Eastman Park Drive caused disagreement among members of the Windsor Town Board Monday night. The rezoning would have then allowed the developer, Agrifab Colorado, to build on the site. Business owners from the area said they were concerned because the buildings proposed would have two large buildings facing each other, with large doors for trucks on the backs, which would face area businesses. Mark Long, owner of Mark’s Funeral Service, 9293 Eastman Park Dr,, asked that the buildings face the other direction, so his clients would not be subject to the noise and traffic caused by trucks moving in and out of the site. A representative of Agrifab said the site had to be oriented that way because of an easement running through the middle of the property. The resolution failed after the board tied, with Mayor Kristie Melendez and board members Ken Bennett, and Cindy Scheuerman voting no, and board members Myles Baker, Paul Rennemeyer and Ivan Adams voting yes.

Jana and Steve Cline said they were disappointed Monday night when the Windsor Town Board unanimously approved a conditional use grant for oil and gas facilities on the Labue Far Annexation.

The Milkshake Pad will be east of the Raindance Subdivision and south of Hilltop Estates near Crossroads Boulevard.

Jana Cline said her home is nearby, and another pad in the same area has caused problems for her family.

Noise from the site and bright lights have kept her and her family up at night, she said.

An explosion in 2015 cracked windows in her home, and felt like an earthquake, Cline said.

She asked the board to deny the conditional use grant.

"There have been numerous promises to follow regulations but residents still have to complain to get compliance," she said.

Blane Thingelstad, a development manager with Extraction Oil and Gas, LLC, said the company has committed to use equipment that will reduce noise on the site.

Although Cline said the poor air quality near her home due to the other site has reduced the amount of time she and her family spend outside, Thingelstad said the company will monitor air quality.

"We've got lots of employees who live in the northern Colorado area," he said, "and that are on the site, so air quality is important to us."

Steve Cline, as a teacher, said he is concerned about the long-term impact of a development on the schools. Because residents living near the oil and gas sites have seen their property values drop, Cline said property taxes collected by the school district will also decrease.

"I would encourage you not to approve this," he said.

Two other residents also spoke in opposition to the conditional use grant.

Carlin Malone, chief planner for the town of Windsor, said the conditions in the conditional use grant are aligned with the state's standards.