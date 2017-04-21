Residents encouraged to buy Fallen Hero license plates | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to help make the Fallen Hero license plates a permanent option for vehicle registrations in Colorado.

The only way to do that is to sell 3,000 such plates by July. As of January, 2,815 had been sold, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff's office.

These special license plates pay tribute the fallen officers throughout our state.

Cost is a standard $50 fee, as well as a $50 donation to the Colorado chapter of Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) The Weld County Sheriff's office is giving away vouchers for the $50 donation to the Colorado COPS program.

To get a voucher, email coloradofallenhero@aol.com.