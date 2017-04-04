REVIEW: Breakfast lovers need to add Urban Egg to list of go-to eateries | MyWindsorNow.com

If you're like me and breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, then you definitely need to add the Urban Egg to your list of go-to eateries.

I visited there recently with my good friend, and fellow breakfast lover, Christine. We both agreed it was one of the best breakfasts to be found in northern Colorado. It's downtown Fort Collins location, modern yet cozy feel, dedication to local, organic ingredients and extremely friendly staff, made an immediate great impression on us.

Of course, it's the food that really impressed. The menu is unique, varied and extensive. From the Blue Crab Eggs Benedict to New York cheesecake pancakes to Rocky Mountain corned beef hash, you can find a twist on pretty much every classic breakfast dish here.

Not to be outdone by the food menu is the incredible drink menu. If you're feeling particularly healthy, there's an assortment of natural juice blends to start your day. And if you're feeling like an extra buzz would go well with your morning coffee, there are plenty of options that incorporate alcohol.

Signature mimosas, margaritas, spiked coffees and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar are offered.

I found the Coconut Dream Pie latte ($6.99) with Rumchata liqueur, coconut syrup, whipped cream and toasted coconut to be a perfect way to start my meal.

Anyone watching our food arrive would be wondering where the rest of our party was. With eyes bigger than our stomachs and wanting to try everything, Christine and I decided on three dishes to optimize our options. It turned out to be a lot of food.

We ordered the Peace, Love & Pancakes Flight (3 for $9.49), the Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict ($9.99) and the Tatum's Avocado Toast ($10.49). Once it all came out and combined with our coffee drinks, our table was literally packed from edge to edge with food.

And oh what good food it was.

The pancakes had that requisite fluffy batter yet it was the additions that really made each of them pop with flavor. The Hawaiian, filled with fresh pineapple pieces, toasted coconut and topped with vanilla crème anglaise and cinnamon butter, was like biting into a bit of tropical paradise.

The blueberry streusel, with lemon honey butter and blueberry-infused maple syrup, was bursting with blueberries and sweet brown sugar-streusel topping.

Finally, the cinnamon swirl pancake had a slurry of cinnamon-sugar woven throughout the giant cake with cinnamon butter and powdered sugar melting into every bite.

In complete contrast to our sweet plate of pancakes, the Pulled Pork Benedict was a savory, distinctive delight.

Two English muffins are topped with shredded, slow roasted pork, pepperoncinis for a little heat, pickled red cabbage for crunch and sweetness, and a topping of hollandaise and queso fresco for a creamy, cheesy finale.

Not to be forgotten due to its side dish status, the hash browns were absolutely delicious with their browned, crunchy exterior and soft, buttery interior.

As much as I loved the benedict, I think I loved the Avocado toast even more. The key to this dish was the extra thick slice of toasted multigrain bread which proved to be an imperative base to the toppings of smashed avocado, poached egg, crispy bacon, queso fresco and sea salt. It's one of those dishes I feel like I could eat every day.

Christine and I left with full and happy stomachs, a fun breakfast memory, and pretty full to-go boxes.

It was the perfect way to finish my favorite meal of the day.