REVIEW: Cubana provides Cuban food to Fort Collins dining scene

Rating (out of four stars): Three and half stars

Among the overabundance of ethnic eateries that dot the Fort Collins dining scene, Cuban food is definitely under represented.

So I was quite excited to try Cabana Eats and Drinks, on Harmony Road in South Fort Collins, which took over the space left behind by Wahoo Tacos.

The vibe is still casual and low key at this small, one room restaurant with a pleasant outdoor patio next to busy Harmony Road. If the noise bothers you, the indoor space is welcoming and festive with a large square-shaped bar right in the middle of the room

The menu is loaded with Cuban-inspired items in both the drink and food arena. Mojitos, Margaritas, Liquors, and House Specialty drinks fill a large portion of the menu.

I opted to spend my time perusing the menu while sipping a "Dessert in a Glass" drink for $5. This double pour of Key Lime Pie flavored Rum over ice was like drinking a slice of key lime pie. On a warm summer night, it made for the perfect aperitif.

The dinner menu features a nice array of appetizers in the $5-7 range, salads for $8 and Cuban Sandwiches and House Specialties for $5-14.

I decided on a Rojo Chicken Taco ($4.25) and a side of Cabana Hash ($4). My taco consisted of a soft flour tortilla filled with a delicious combination of Cuban flavors. This included lettuce, pickled onion, cilantro, poblano avocado crema, and cotija cheese. The sauce really made this dish pop and added an extra depth of flavor to the whole thing. I added a side of coconut pineapple curry sauce which was fantastic just drizzled on top of it all.

I also really enjoyed the Cabana Hash, a sautéed mash of sweet and russet potato chunks, plantains, pablano peppers, onion and spinach.

Mike decided to try the Island Club Sandwich ($14) with the side of fries. The sandwich was made with authentic Cuban bread which has a soft, chewy and slightly sweet quality to it. It's pressed like a panini and filled with bone-tender Mojo pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, grilled pineapple and the same coconut curry sauce that we both loved as a side to my taco.

The sandwich was an incredible amalgamation of flavors, both savory and sweet. The side of fries was good as well, with a smattering of zesty seasonings added for good measure.

For dessert, we felt we needed to keep with the key lime theme. Cabana has a nice homemade key lime pie ($4), served in a mini foil tin, complete with whipped cream and a crunchy graham cracker crust.

For a reasonably priced, ethnic and very tasty meal in a casual setting, Cubana is a great destination. I'll definitely be back when I'm in the mood for some Cuban spice and sweet key lime flavors.