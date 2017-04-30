RLH Engineering, Inc. donation funds new Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District scholarship | MyWindsorNow.com

Due to a donation from Windsor-based RLH Engineering, Inc., Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District students can apply for a new scholarship.

District officials announced Tuesday a $10,000 donation from RLH Engineering, would fund an annual scholarship of $2,000 to district graduating seniors going to college to study engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, construction management or environmental studies.

An additional donation of $10,000 will be made by the firm in 2018 to support the scholarship fund, according to a news release from the school district.

Students may apply for the scholarship through the universal scholarship application available at the Windsor High School counseling office, 1100 Main St. in Windsor, according to the release.

Applications are due by May 1.

RLH Engineering was established in 1990 in Windsor, and provides project management and environmental consulting services to Colorado school districts, hospitals, special districts and private clients, according to the release.