Road rage east of Windsor leads to arrest of both men involved

Two men could face reckless driving charges, and one could face a felony menacing charge, after a road rage incident got out of hand Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from Cpl. Francisco Saucedo of the Weld County Sheriff's office, Justin Erickson, 22, and Billy Ray Clymer, 71, just after 6 p.m. got in a fight on the side of the road in the 3800 block of Weld County Road 68, near Windsor. Erickson pointed a gun – later determined to be a BB-gun – at Clymer, the release states, then dashed to his car and tried to flee the scene.

Clymer followed in his own vehicle, trying to write down Erickson's license plate number. Clymer also called the police to report the gun, but in the process he rear-ended Erickson's car. No one was injured during the crash, but deputies arrested both men when they responded to the scene. Both men were arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, but Erickson was also arrested on suspicion of felony menacing.

The Weld District Attorney's office has until 3:30 p.m. Monday to file charges against Erickson. Clymer is next scheduled to appear in court 2 p.m. Nov. 3.