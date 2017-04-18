Robin’s Nest at House of Windsor bring ice cream and bakery to downtown Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

More than five years ago Robin Netzel and her mom, Nancy Moreno, walked into House of Windsor Coffee and Gift Shop, fell in love with the place and started dreaming.

The prominent downtown storefront at 430 Main St. in Windsor has changed a bit since Netzel and Moreno visited it years ago. House of Windsor became Nana Bea's at House of Windsor in 2013. Earlier this year, Nana Bea's closed and left the space vacant.

That'll change May 1, when Neztel's bakery and ice cream shop, Robin's Nest at House of Windsor, fills the empty storefront.

When the bakery opens its doors, Robin Netzel, the eponymous owner of Robin's Nest, wants to bring a selection of freshly made cakes, pies, cookies and more to Windsor.

Neztel and her mom have shared a dream of running a business together for years.

When they visited the House of Windsor more than half a decade ago, that location became a part of the dream.

She said Friday she remembers sitting in the House of Windsor years ago, talking with her mom about how cute the place was and thinking maybe their dream had found a home.

"So we bided our time and kept our eye out," Neztel said. "My mom and I have always dreamed of something like this together. She's an entrepreneurial person. She raised five kids alone and I watched her, I helped her in all her little businesses she started."

When Robin's Nest opens, Moreno will be a big part of the business, Netzel said.

"(Moreno) will be the face and friendliness of the bakery," she said with a smile. "But her formal title will be general manager."

Neztel said the bakery will still offer many of the favorites locals have come to expect from the downtown cornerstone — coffee, soda, ice cream and malts along with soups, salads and sandwiches for lunch.

Along with the baking, the ice cream will probably be the biggest focus of the store, Netzel said. The bakery will have Longview Creamery ice cream — which use to have the Cozy Cow Store in Windsor until it closed last year — and Taiwanese shaved ice.

To keep the sweet treats easily available to the public, Netzel, a Severance resident, is working to turn the shop's large west-facing window into a walk-up counter for customers on the go.

It'll be a family run and operated business, Netzel said. Although there are a few exceptions, like the head baker, Hannah Cirswell, Netzel's quick to say they've been friends for ages — about 10 years according to Cirswell — and basically family at this point.

A life-long baker, Cirswell said she loves baking pies and pastries — most of cake duty will probably fall to Netzel, she admits. Many of her recipes come from her family. The crust recipe for the blueberry rhubarb pie she brought into the bakery and shared with Netzel Friday came from her great aunt.

She's a fan of the tart taste of rhubarb, but knows people enjoy some sweet taste in their pies too — hence the blueberry. It's a combination she's excited to have the bakery because she feels it's a good, if uncommon flavor.

"I don't understand why nobody puts them together," she said of the pie. "They're like best friends, but nobody knows it."

Netzel hopes the bakery does more than bring complimentary berries together. She wants Robin's Nest to become an open and inviting community space.

One of the last large pieces of furniture she's waiting to get into the shop is a community table. Throughout the week she wants to design themed days and specials to welcome different customers. She envisions "Mom Mondays" for stay-at-home moms, days for teachers, church groups, teen specials and more. She even wants to design fun themed activities such as photo scavenger hunts that encourage her patrons to visit other downtown businesses.

"I'm excited to see how the community will come together here," Netzel said.