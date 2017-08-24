Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group sells Windsor building to development group

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, which has been in its Windsor location since 2011, will soon be moving to Loveland after selling the Windsor building the organization has been based in to Blue Ocean Enterprises, Inc. For more information about RMGO, go to “> http://www.rmgo.org .

Blue Ocean Enterprises, Inc., has another upcoming project in downtown Windsor.

The building at 501 Main St., previously owned by the National Association for Gun Rights, was sold this month for $1.19 million to Windsor 501 Main, LLC, the name Blue Ocean is operating under for the project, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the seller with Leslie Leis of The NoCo Home Team at C3 Real Estate Solutions.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners has been in the space for six years, and it will be for another few months, said Steve Schroyer, director of real estate for Blue Ocean.

Schroyer said after the gun group leaves the building, Blue Ocean will begin looking for tenants.

Blue Ocean has also purchased the building that formerly held Ricky B's, 522 Main St. Schroyer said a tenant for that building has not yet been found as the company is continuing to work on renovation plans.

"We feel fortunate to be able to invest in downtown Windsor and we look forward to doing more business there," he said.

Blue Ocean also owns the Windsor Mill, which was decimated in an intentionally set fire earlier this month.

Dudley Brown, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said the organization will move to west Loveland. Brown said he realized the space would soon need renovation, and the organization has found a space that will better suit its needs.

But he will miss the building, he said.

"We're kind of sad to leave Windsor and Weld County, because we've felt like it was home," Brown said.

The organization has been in the building since May 2011, Brown said.

"It's kind of the end of an era," he said.

Brown said the 10,450-square-foot building would be ideal for retail, office space or a restaurant, and he trusts Blue Ocean will find a business that will be a good fit for downtown Windsor.

"They'll do a good job. They always do," he said.