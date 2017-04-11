Rocky Mountain National Park to celebrate Earth Day with special event | MyWindsorNow.com

Rocky Mountain National Park officials have scheduled an Earth Day event for 10 a.m. April 22 at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center.

The event will include arts and crafts, Earth Day artwork, and park staff and scientists will be on hand to share information on a variety of Earth Day topics, according to a news release issued Tuesday from park officials. There also will be park greenhouse tours offering a great way to see young plants springing to life.

The event will happen in conjunction with National Park Week and Rocky's National Junior Ranger Day celebration, the release stated.

April 15-April 23 is National Park Week. Admission to the park will be free during the weekends of April 15 and 16, and April 22 and 23 in celebration of the National Park Service's 101st Anniversary.

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, go to http://www.nps.gov/romo or call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206.