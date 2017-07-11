Rocky Mountain Sports Park to host tryouts for baseball and softball teams | MyWindsorNow.com

Rocky Mountain Sports Park to host tryouts for baseball and softball teams

The Rocky Mountain Sports Park, a facility planned to include more than 60 fields  many focused on baseball and softball  will be holding tryouts for competitive baseball and softball teams this July.

The Nighthawks, the RMSP teams, will include youth from ages 9 and under to 12 and under, or 9U-12U, according to a news release from the Rocky Mountain Sports Park.

All tryouts will be held from 5-8 p.m. with check in at 4:30 p.m. Tryouts for 9U and 10U will be held July 25, with 11U and 12U on July 26 at Chimney Park in Windsor.

To register for the baseball tryouts, or for more information, go to rmspark.com/baseball-tryouts.

Softball tryouts will be held in conjunction with Northern Colorado Xplosion at Barnes Field in Loveland, according to the RMSP website.

They will begin at 5 p.m. July 12, 17 and 18. Times and ages are as follows:

 July 12, Field No. 3: 5-6:30 p.m. 16U and 18U, followed by 6:30-8 p.m. 14U tryouts.

 July 17, Field No. 3: 5-7 p.m. 10U, followed by 7-9 p.m. 16U and 18U tryouts.

 July 18, Field No. 5: 5-7 p.m. 12U, followed by 7-9 p.m. 14U tryouts.

Registration will start half an hour before each tryout starts.

For more information call Matt Meagher at (970) 978-0850 or Matt Hikida at (970) 302-2254, or go to rmspark.com/softball-tryouts.