Romey: What connects the Reformation and country music?

A while ago, I was visiting with some friends and in the background a radio was playing country music.

I made an off-hand comment there would be no country music if it were not for the Reformation. They were surprised and asked me to elaborate why I would say that.

I began by saying the Reformation occurred in 1517. This year is its 500th anniversary, but we need to step back to 1492 and the voyages of Columbus, who was searching for a sea route to India and China because the land route had become dangerous and costly.

During his voyage, Columbus encountered the trade winds, which took him to America. From that came subsequent voyages by him and others who extended theirs to South America and around the Cape Horn in search of gold and other riches. Their influence came as far north as Santa Fe, New Mexico, which was one of the first permanent cities declared in what is now the United States in 1602. At this point in history, Spain ruled the seas with its Armada of many men and ships.

In July of 1588 the Armada formed itself at Flanders to prepare to sail to England to bring back to the Church the English peoples who had fallen away through the action of King Henry when he broke away following Martin Luther's citing 95 reasons the Church was in error.

Upwind, Sir Francis Drake and Lord Charles Howard prepared to defend his queen and country with as many ships as they could find. As the battle began, a sudden rush of a mighty wind forced the Armada to lower its anchors to wait out the storm. In a stroke of genius, it was decided to set one of the English ships afire and let it drift toward the Armada. This caused panic in the Spanish ships and in haste they cut their anchors to escape. Because of the wind, many of those ships ran aground and were destroyed and the rest were routed when the wind had subsided. Their domination of the seas had ended, opening them up to the English.

Why is this important to us in what is now the United States? Different groups who had opposed the idea of a king or someone else to rule over them and used the Bible as their guide, came to the East Coast, which had been generally unexplored, and established cities and towns under self rule. These grew into states where other immigrants and regrettably slaves came to our shores. They brought with them their music and rhythms, which gave us the great spirituals and in time country music.

"Wind" is an attribute of the Holy Spirit.

— Bill Romey is retired from NCMC. He is an office holder in the Union Colony Marine Corps League helping with military funerals and an active member of St. Mary Church of Ault.