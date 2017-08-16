Roosevelt’s Tyler Severin among top local stories to watch during boys golf, tennis seasons
August 16, 2017
Boys golf, tennis preseason tennis
Boys golf
Eaton Reds
» COACH: Gino Maio, 14th season
» 2016 RECAP: Eaton finished second in the 3A Northern regional, placing fourth at state.
» KEY ATHLETES: Peter Grossenbacher , jr.; Ethan Alcazar, sr.; Walker Scott, soph. Bryce Leafgren, soph.
» OUTLOOK: Despite needing to replace two seniors from last year’s team, Maio said the Reds shouldn’t miss a beat. Maio added that his energetic squad is looking forward to a successful season.
Greeley West Spartans
» COACHES: Mike Conner seventh year; Tory Hansen, seventh year
» 2016 RECAP: The Spartans finished in the bottom half of the 5A Front Range League. Then-sophomore Connor Fagan led the team with a stroke average of 86.
» KEY ATHLETES: Connor Fagan, jr.; Nathan Keniningsberg, jr.; Ben Schissler, soph.
» OUTLOOK: The aforementioned three returning lettermen will be the core of the team, Conner said. Conner added the Spartans need a couple newcomers, Taylor Berens and David King, to step up and contribute if West wants to return to the top half of the league.
Roosevelt Rough Riders
» COACH: John McFarland, fifth season
» 2016 RECAP: Roosevelt finished fourth in the 4A Tri-Valley League and had two players qualify for the state tournament. Tyler Severin finished sixth at state, Bryson Courrejou tied for 50th. Severin also finished second individually in the Tri-Valley League meet and was awarded a spot on the all-conference first team.
» KEY ATHLETE: Tyler Severin, sr.
» OUTLOOK: McFarland said this season will be one of broad expectations for the team. On one end of the spectrum, McFarland said, the team features a senior leader in Severin, who is entering his fourth year on varsity. He is on the short list of players favored to win the Tri-Valley individual title and is also trying to qualify for a fourth consecutive 4A state tournament. “Come October 3, don’t be surprised to see Tyler in one of the final groups at Raccoon Creek making a run at the 4A state title,” McFarland said. On the other end of the spectrum, McFarland said there will have plenty of newcomers rounding out the team: juniors Branden Arndt and Sammy Grim, along with freshman Will Loecke. “I look to these ‘rookies’ to gain experience quickly, improve steadily and become valuable contributors to this team by season’s end,” McFarland said.
Boys tennis
Greeley West Spartans
» COACH: Ryan Pace, eighth season
» 2016 RECAP: West finished 1-6 in 5A Front Range League play, 2-7 overall. The Spartans placed fourth at the Cherry Creek’s regional.
» KEY ATHLETES: Garrett Fink, jr.; Jackson Morgan, jr.; Terence Williams, jr.; Tyler Holmes, jr.; Saul Mercado, sr.; Tyler Reberterano, sr.; Nethaniel Sheneman, sr.; Abdiriman Said, sr.
» OUTLOOK: Pace said West heads into this season with a group that has grown together over the past two years and could be a darkhorse. The Spartans had their largest number of boys participate in summer Junior Team Tennis, as well as lots of participants in USTA tournaments. Some even attended collegiate camps. Their goal, Pace said, is to improve on their two-win season last year against a tough Front Range schedule, as well as a match against a quality Greeley Central team. Pace said West also hopes to send at least one position to state. Adding to the excitement, Pace said, the Spartans will play on new courts at the high school.
Northridge Grizzlies
» COACH: Mike Brisendine, third season
» 2016 RECAP: Northridge finished 1-6 in league play, 3-7 overall.
» KEY ATHLETES: Bryan Decker, sr.; Joe Lombardelli, jr.; Trey Vasquez, sr.
» OUTLOOK: Brisendine said he expects his team will finish with a better league record this year after returning seven varsity players. The Grizzlies’ strength will be a solid group of singles players, and some new freshmen should have the team heading in the right direction, Brisendine said.
University Bulldogs
» COACH: Justin Kravig, second season
» 2016 RECAP: The Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 8-2. They finished 3-1 in conference and second behind Windsor. University was also the second-place team finish at the 10-team Smoky Hill tournament.
» KEY ATHLETES: Brandon Martinez, sr.; Noah Miyoshi, jr.
» OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs will have a good mix of upperclassmen with youngsters, Kravig said. As the season progresses, University hopes to improve and do well in conference, Kravig added.
More to come
Continue to read The Tribune in coming days and weeks for more previews of local Weld sports teams.
No need to wait.
While the 2017-18 high school sports season begins in earnest later this month when football, volleyball and other fall sports start, local golfers and tennis players are already in full swing — literally.
Boys golf is well underway, and boys tennis begins today when Greeley West hosts Mountain View at 3:30 p.m. on its new home courts.
Although state tournament success has been somewhat lean in recent years locally for boys golfers and tennis players, Roosevelt's Tyler Severin and company hope to change that this fall.
Here are two things to watch this boys golf season:
1 Can Tyler Severin's rise continue?
Tyler Severin has already had a historic career for Roosevelt.
He's qualified for state all three of his years in high school, and last year was his most successful season to date. He finished second in the 4A Tri-Valley League meet and was sixth at state.
He shot three-over-par with rounds of 72 and 75, finishing seven strokes out of first at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale. The previous two years, he placed 42nd and 79th at state.
Severin's rise up the 4A leaderboard has been nothing short of spectacular.
This fall, he will look to accomplish the rare feat of being a four-time state qualifier while joining an elite group legitimate individual medalist contenders.
2 Will Eaton's youngsters keep Reds in the hunt in 3A?
In just the nine years 3A has had its own classification, Eaton has been a consistent contender at state. The Reds placed fourth at state the last two years, and they were fifth the year before.
Veteran coach Gino Maio and his squad hope to remain among 3A's upper echelon, but they will have to do so with some new faces to complement reliable veterans — junior Peter Grossenbacher and senior Ethan Alcazar.
Sophomores Walker Scott and Bryce Leafgren figure to lead the Reds' young corps of up-and-comers.
Here are two things to watch this boys tennis season:
1 Will Greeley West's summer dedication translate to fall victories?
The Spartans had a bit of a down year last year, going 1-7 in 5A Front Range play, 2-7 overall and not qualifying a player for state.
This summer, West had its largest number of boys participates in Junior Team Tennis, as well as plenty of participants in USTA tournaments.
Coach Ryan Pace and his squad have their crosshairs set firmly on improving on last year's season and returning to the state tournament.
2 Will Windsor's state qualifiers come back strong?
Albeit during a lean year for Weld boys tennis, Windsor had the largest representation of any Weld program in the 4A state tournament October at Pueblo City Park: qualifying a doubles team.
As juniors a year ago, Max McManigal and Blake Pendleton won in the first round before bowing out in the quarterfinals in a tight three-set match.
As seniors this fall, the duo will try to climb to even greater heights during their final year of high school.
