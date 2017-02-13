Saturday’s Coffee with the Mayor moved to Windsor’s Community Recreation Center | MyWindsorNow.com

Due to Nana Bea’s closure the upcoming Coffee with the Mayor will instead take place at Windsor’s Community Recreation Center.

That Coffee with the Mayor will take place from 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday at the recreation center, 250 N. 11th St., according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Windsor residents are invited to join Mayor Kristie Melendez to discuss town issues, ask questions or offer comments over coffee — which the town will provide.