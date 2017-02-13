 Saturday’s Coffee with the Mayor moved to Windsor’s Community Recreation Center | MyWindsorNow.com

Saturday’s Coffee with the Mayor moved to Windsor’s Community Recreation Center

Due to Nana Bea’s closure the upcoming Coffee with the Mayor will instead take place at Windsor’s Community Recreation Center.

That Coffee with the Mayor will take place from 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday at the recreation center, 250 N. 11th St., according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Windsor residents are invited to join Mayor Kristie Melendez to discuss town issues, ask questions or offer comments over coffee — which the town will provide.