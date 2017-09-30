Scheels grand opening signals lifestyle boom in Johnstown

John Colvin and his wife found themselves back at the registers by the bikes.

"Is this where we came in?" Colvin asked his wife.

He never expected to ask a question like that in a store in Johnstown, but Scheels' grand opening Saturday marked a change. With about 1 million items of sports and outdoors goods, two floors and several entertaining attractions, customers like Colvin were easily turned around in the store's 250,000 square feet.

"It's almost overwhelming," Colvin of Fort Collins said.

More than 2,000 people were in line when the doors opened at 9 a.m., according to Johnstown Police Commander Aaron Sanchez. He said the event attracted between 18,000 and 20,000 vehicles Saturday morning and early afternoon.

"Wow," Johnstown Mayor Scott James said when he heard those numbers Saturday evening. "That would probably be our largest event."

Recommended Stories For You

Outside the store, locally-made bronze statues depict people participating in all kinds of outdoor activities. Benches seat statues of presidents on both the west and east sides of the store. Jennifer Lynn of Windsor was counting down the days to the big opening. She brought her daughter Myrtle just to see what the store had to offer. But when a store is stocked with such a large variety of goods, it's not easy to walk out empty-handed. Jennifer bought new shoes, and her daughter got a gun.

"We're coming back," Jennifer said. "I think it's great."

Local business owners at Johnstown Plaza are just as excited as customers. At Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 4914 Thompson Parkway, tables were packed and people waited outside for a chance to grab a bite. Kelly Laehr, general manager of the Comfort Suites in Johnstown, said they've been very busy this weekend.

"I think having Scheels as part of our little neighborhood there is going to bring more people in," Laehr said.

A large "Now Open" banner announced Anytime Fitness at 4872 Thompson Parkway. The store opened only three weeks ago. Jake Krueger, who co-owns the 24/7 gym with his brother, said they welcomed the exposure from Scheels' grand opening. Ripple Effect Martial Arts representatives announced their plans to open a third location at Johnstown Plaza. They'll be located just next door to Anytime Fitness. Grant Schmeeckle, managing partner at Liberty Firearms Institute, said it was nice to see the increase in traffic Friday and Saturday.

"We couldn't be more excited about our new neighbors," Schmeeckle said.

James said many of the businesses that are attracted to Johnstown Plaza have been more lifestyle-oriented rather than traditional shopping outlets. Referencing Scheels' 65-foot Ferris wheel and 16,000-gallon aquarium, he said "shoppertainment" offers more than just something to buy.

"You and I need a shirt, we go online, we buy a shirt," he said. "(At Scheels), you get an entire experience."