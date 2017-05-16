School counselor to hold free series on mental health at Windsor Rec Center | MyWindsorNow.com

Donovan Dreyer, an area school counselor and high school success coach, will hold the "13 (or more) Reasons Why Not" three-part series to examine the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" and discuss tools for parents and students to apply at home and at school to keep children safe.

"In our community, I want to further the conversation about mental health and suicide prevention," Dreyer said in an email.

The events will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, May 23 and May 30 at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St.

To reserve a spot visit http://bit.ly/2qVfz1H. For more information visit http://www.getreadycoaching.com, or contact Dreyer at donovan@getreadycoaching.com.