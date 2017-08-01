School supply experiment a hit in Windsor’s elementaries | MyWindsorNow.com

Two years ago, Jana Wygal, whose three kids go to school at Rangeview Elementary in Severance, found the school shopping experience to be costly and stressful. Wygal said she tried to follow the lists her kids brought home, but she was frustrated to realize many of the items she was purchasing went into a classroom stockpile.

"Some requests made you wonder, such as, why each kid needs to bring 24 highlighters?" Wygal said. "Then, your kids want something individual, cool, just for them, so you buy the Star Wars pencil box only to find it went into the pile for general class use."

Two years ago, Rangeview Elementary changed up the school supply process. Instead of sending home lists, the school asked parents to donate the amount they would usually spend, then purchased the supplies in bulk.

"(I) loved it! So easy and convenient," Wygal said. "Honestly, I see teachers buying so many things on their own, so I don't mind chipping in."

“All of our elementaries over the last couple of years we have piloted a program where parents make a cash donation, and supplies are purchased in bulk by the school. That’s worked out really well.” Sherry HoffmanExecutive assistant to the superintendent of Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District

That $30 now goes a long way, said Sherry Hoffman, executive assistant to the superintendent of Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District.

Recommended Stories For You

"All of our elementaries over the last couple of years we have piloted a program where parents make a cash donation, and supplies are purchased in bulk by the school" she said. "That's worked out really well."

Not only does it help parents, who are spending more each year on supplies, it helps the school district pay for maintenance.

"Instead of all school supplies, the donations will cover the cost of bulk school supplies, such as pencils, pen, crayolas, and it helps our Chrome Book access," Hoffman said.

According to a letter to parents, the donations cover "additional Chromebooks, and providing for maintenance, repairs, replacement, and sustainability of technology tools."

Still, students in kindergarten, preschool and middle and high schools have their lists they must go by. For any student who is in need, Hoffman said, many local businesses and churches spend the summer collecting donations.

"Any student experience issues with school supplies can always go to the front offices of their schools, and we have school supplies there," Hoffman said. There is no registration process or proof of income. They just need to go in and we'll make sure they have school supplies.

"It's indicative or of our community and the support they provide our students."

Every little bit helps. According to the National Retail Federation, most parents across the country will spend an average of $114.12 on school supplies, alone. Including supplies, clothes and electronics, most families with children in elementary through high school across the country plan to spend an average $687.72 each, for a total of $29.5 billion, an 8 percent increase from last year's $27.3 billion.

Total spending is the second-highest in the history of the survey following a peak of $30.3 billion in 2012.

— Sharon Dunn contributed to this report.