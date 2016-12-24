Scoreboard: Windsor Prep Roundups for Dec. 17-24 | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor Wizards claimed first place in the Holiday Spectacular Invitational on Friday, grabbing the top of the podium in seven of the invite’s 12 events.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Windsor’s Erin Eccleston, Morgan Friesen, Jocelyn Petersen and Hunter Waterman earned the Wizards the first-place prize. Eccleston also earned first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Waterman was at the top of the podium in the 100 freestyle. Friesen topped the field in the 100 breaststroke, and Windsor’s Makena Sanger nabbed the top spot in 1-meter diving. Eccleston, Waterman, Friesen and Rilea Driscoll earned first place in the 400 freestyle relay.

Greeley West earned second place. With Windsor’s Friesen disqualified in the 200 individual medley, West’s Grace Chahal took first place. Elise Johnson earned the top of the podium in the 50 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

Eaton claimed third place as Reds swimmer Rylee Daniels was atop the field in the 200 freestyle, and she anchored Eaton when the Reds took first place in the 200 freestyle relay, thanks to fellow swimmers McKenna McGehee, Emma Schneider and Kaitlyn Maker.

Greeley Central took fifth place and Valley ended the day in sixth place. The Holiday Spectacular boasted eight teams.

Holiday Spectacular Invitational

Team Scores — Windsor 395, Greeley West 248, Eaton 200, Estes Park 136, Greeley Central 102, Valley 87, Holyoke 85, Skyline 60.

SATURDAY, Dec 17

BOYS HOOPS

Golden 65, Windsor 43: In Windsor, the Wizards (2-4) fell behind by double digits after the first quarter and Golden took firm control after a 20-12 third quarter.

Tyler McGinnis and Jake Hammond scored all but six of Windsor’s points.

GHS 19 9 20 17 — 65

WHS 9 10 12 12 — 43

WHS — Tyler McGinnis 8 0-0 20, Jake Hammond 5 6-8 17, Nate Huntsman 2 0-0 4, Brennen Seyboldt 1 0-0 2, Jack Hardy 0 0-0 0, Kirk Relford 0 0-0 0, Andy Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-8 43

3-point field goals — WHS 5 (McGinnis 4, Hammond).

Total fouls — WHS 13.

GIRLS HOOPS

Cheyenne East 57, Windsor 44: In Fort Collins, a late burst of offense failed to override a tepid second quarter for the Wizards at Rocky Mountain’s 40 High School Holiday Classic.

Cheyenne East held Windsor to just 3 points in the second quarter. The Wizards posted 21 in the fourth quarter, but the comeback proved out of reach.

The Wizards were led by junior Michaela Moran’s 19 points, as well as junior Madi Denzel’s 10. Moran also led the team in rebounds (4), steals (3) and blocks (1).

The loss — Windsor’s first of the season — drops the Wizards’ record to 4-1 overall.

CEHS 15 16 10 16 — 57

WHS 12 3 8 21 — 44

WHS — Chaynee Kingsbury 0 2-5 2; Hollie Hoffman 0 1-2 1; Madi Denzel 5 0-1 10; Michaela Moran 5 4-6 19; Hannah Koza 1 0-0 2; Adalyn Vergara 2 1-2 5; Daria Peck 0 1-4 1; Ally Kennis 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 9-20 44.

3-point field goals — WHS 5 (Moran 5).

Total fouls — EHS 16.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Littleton — Windsor finished sixth amongst 4A schools at the Colorado Coaches’ Invite with a score of 84.

Senior Morgan Friesen had the best day of any Wizard. She finished second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.73), the 100-yard breastroke (1:03.40).

Erin Eccleston was 10th in the 100-yard butterfly (59.18), Makena Sanger was 16th in 1-meter diving (286.3), and Hunter Waterman finished 25th in the 50-yard freestyle (25.34).

Windsor’s best relay finish was 12th, in the 400-yard freestyle, which Waterman, Eccleston, Friesen and Rilea Driscoll finished in 3:42.99.

MONDAY

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor — The Wizards couldn’t overcome slow second and third quarters and lost to Cheyenne East in the Rocky Mountain Showcase.

Windsor (2-5) was outscored 37-22 in the middle two frames and couldn’t make up the difference even with a big fourth quarter.

The Wizards were paced by 22 points from Jake Hammond.

CEHS 12 19 18 15 — 64

WHS 15 12 10 22 — 59

WHS — Andy Evans 2 0-0 5, Kirk Relford 4 1-1 10, Jake Hammond 7 8-8 22, Corte Tapia 1 0-1 2, Tyler McGinnis 2 4-4 10, Jack Hardy 1 3-4 5, Brennen Seyboldt 2 1-1 5. Totals 19 17-19 59

3-point field goals — WHS 4 (McGinnis 2).

Total fouls — WHS 20.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor — The Wizards couldn’t come back from a slow first quarter and lost to Valor Christian in the Rocky Mountain Showcase

Windsor (4-2) fell behind by seven after the first quarter and 14 at halftime and couldn’t erase the deficit in the second half.

Windsor was paced by nine points from Michaela Moran, who was one of 10 Wizards to score.

VCHS 19 15 6 9 — 49

WHS 12 8 9 14 — 43

WHS — Chaynee Kingsbury 2 3-3 7, Hollie Hoffman 2 1-2 5, Sam Greene 2 0-0 4, Karly Mathern 1 0-0 2, Madi Denzel 0 2-2 2, Karee Porth 1 0-0 2, Michaela Moran 4 0-2 9, Adalyn Vergara 1 0-0 2, Daria Peck 0 2-2 2, Ally Kennis 3 2-2 9. Totals 16 10-13 43 FT-FTA TP

3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Moran).

Total fouls — WHS 20 (Kennis fouled out).

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS HOOPS

Pueblo — Windsor lost its third game in a row, falling 64-49 to Pueblo West on Wednesday.

The Wizards were outscored 32-22 in the second half.

Windsor falls to 4-3 overall, despite junior Madi Denzel’s team-high 21 points.

WHS 12 15 11 11 — 49

PWHS 12 20 14 18 — 64

WHS — Madi Denzel 7 6-8 21, Hollie Hoffman 5 4-6 14, Ally Kennis 3 3-6 9, Michaela Moran 1 0-0 3, Taylor Kramer 1 0-0 2, Sam Greene 0 0-0 0, Chaynee Kingsbury 0 0-3 0, Hanna Koza 0 0-0 0, Karly Mathern 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-23 49

3-point field goals — WHS 2 (Denzel, Moran).

Total fouls — WHS 23.

BOYS HOOPS

Windsor — Windsor played well enough defensively to stay within reach early against Pueblo West, but the Wizards ultimately couldn’t get their offense on track until it was too late.

Windsor fell 52-37 in a nonconference game Wednesday. The Wizards led 6-5 after one quarter but were outscored 15-4 in the second quarter and 15-9 in the third.

Senior Jake Hammond was Windsor’s lone double-digit scoring, pouring in 14 points. The Wizards fell to 2-6 overall.

PWHS 5 15 15 17 — 52

WHS 6 4 9 18 — 37

WHS — Jake Hammond 5 4-4 14, Kirk Relford 3 1-1 8, Tyler McGinnis 2 1-2 5, Brennen Seyboldt 1 2-3 4, Corte Tapia 1 2-2 4, Andy Evans 0 2-2 2, Nate Huntsman 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-14 37

3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Relford).

Total fouls — WHS 15.

THURSDAY

BOYS HOOPS

WINDSOR — Fifteen points each from Jake Hammond and Kirk Relford couldn’t stop Windsor from falling 62-54 at home Thursday to Pueblo South, sending the Wizards into the break on a four-game losing streak.

Windsor fell behind 19-9 after one quarter and could never quite catch up, despite outscoring Pueblo South the rest of the way.

Tyler McGinnis added 10 points for the Wizards, who fell to 2-7 with the loss.

PSHS 19 14 11 18 — 62

WHS 9 14 13 18 — 54

WHS — Jake Hammond 6 0-0 15; Kirk Relford 5 3-4 15; Tyler McGinnis 3 2-2 10; Brennen Seyboldt 1 4-4 6; Luke Tannel 1 2-2 4; Nate Huntsman 1 0-0 2; Andy Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-12 54

3-point field goals — WHS 7 (Hammond 3, Relford 2, McGinnis 2).

Total fouls — WHS 14.

GIRLS HOOPS

PUEBLO — A poor fourth quarter doomed Windsor on the road at Pueblo South in a 52-45 loss. The Wizards led by three points going into the period, only to be outscored 19-9 Thursday.

Madi Denzel scored 15 points to lead Windsor, and Hollie Hoffman added 10 as the only other Wizard in double figures.

Windsor fell to 4-4 with the loss.

WHS 13 10 13 9 — 45

PSHS 13 7 13 19 — 52

WHS — Madi Denzel 7 1-3 15; Hollie Hoffman 4 2-2 10; Ally Kennis 2 3-3 8; Chaynee Kingsbury 3 0-0 6; Michaela Moran 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-8 45

3-point field goals — WHS 1 (Kennis).

Total fouls — WHS 13.