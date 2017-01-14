Sean Ash leaves Windor-Severance Re-4 School Board after 10 years | MyWindsorNow.com

After serving on the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School Board for 10 years, Sean Ash stepped down this week.

Ash served as school board president from 2011-15. Since his start on the board in 2006, the district has grown from serving 3,452 students to 5,701.

“He put his heart and soul into his work at the district,” said Sherry Hoffman, assistant to the superintendent. “He has done an amazing job for the staff and our community.”

Ash was a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps for 11 years before becoming a commercial pilot with United and moving to Windsor in 1996. He and his wife raised four children who went through the district, and he cites advocating for them as the reason for his initial foray into the school board.

It started when he received a phone call from Windsor High School saying an unloaded paintball gun was found in the back seat of his son’s car. His son was facing major consequences for a simple mistake. Ash appealed to the school board and was able to keep his son from being suspended or expelled.

“I was surprised at the process,” Ash said, “when I started walking through a chain of command and seeing how the process worked.”

Ash likes to think rigid district policies have become more flexible during his tenure, which he hopes has given principals and schools more power and flexibility when dealing with the school board.

“I just really enjoy the relationship between the school district and the community,” he said. “As a board, we have tried to make it our emphasis to make it better for the students at the end of the day.”

Ash decided to step down as his schedule as a commercial pilot with United is about to become more demanding. He said he will miss the camaraderie and relationships he developed on the board.

“It’s been a blessing and a privilege to be a part of the board,” he said, “and it’s time to let someone else run with it.”