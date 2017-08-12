Search and rescue crews find missing hiker in Rocky Mountain National Park | MyWindsorNow.com

Search and rescue crews found a Texas man Saturday who went missing during a hike on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Family members told authorities Steve Elliott, 60, from Rockwell, Texas, began early Friday with plans to summit Longs Peak on the Clark's Arrow/Loft Route and descend via the Keyhole Route. Weather conditions were stormy Friday morning with reported areas of ice on a variety of routes and Elliott was overdue for his return Saturday, according to a Rocky Mountain National Park news release

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members searched along the Keyhole Route on Saturday in addition to the Chasm Lake area, Clark's Arrow/Loft Route and Glacier Gorge. Weather in the area quickly deteriorated, with numerous lighting strikes, hail, rain and snow mix. Flight For Life and Northern Colorado Medivac aided the effort with aerial search efforts along the Keyhole Route. Park searchers also contacted numerous park visitors who were in the area, as well.

Search and rescue team members found Elliott about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the base of Clark's Arrow, the release stated. Crews assessed his condition and provided aid to warm him.