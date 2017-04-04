Second Johnny’s Community Run to take place April 29, early registration open | MyWindsorNow.com

If anyone has any leads, they can contact the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 222-8477 or text to 274637 including “NOCO” plus their message.

Mark Jacoby knows it'll be an emotion day for him when he's running around Windsor lake later this month to honor the memory of his big brother John "Johnny" Jacoby.

Almost two years after his brother was killed in a string of northern Colorado shootings, Mark said thinking about his brother's death brings up a slew of sad memories about the entire incident. He tries to focus on the happy memories he has of his brother and the good things he can do with those.

For Mark, part of honoring those happy memories means organizing — with the help of his family and friends of his brother — the second Johnny's Community Run, a 5K run and walk to raise money for Windsor organizations and causes that John held close to his heart.

"We started out just wanting to keep John's spirit alive by giving back to the community that gave so much to us and to John," Mark said Friday morning. "John loved the community and was a big part of it, and we thought what better a way to honor him than to give back to the Windsor community."

The run starts at 9 a.m. April 29 at Windsor Lake — one of John's favorite places, Mark said. Interested runners and walkers can already sign up for the run online at http://johnnyscommunityrun.com. Early registration closes April 28, but anyone who misses that deadline can still register between 7:30-8:30 a.m. on the day of the race at Windsor Lake, Boardwalk Park, 100 N 5th St., Windsor.

On May 18, 2015, Jacoby's death rocked the Windsor community. It was the first murder in eight years in a town widely regarded as one of the safest small town in Colorado.

More than 450 people packed into Faith United Church of Christ for Jacoby's celebration of life service with hundreds more watching a live stream at Windsor High School.

Emergency and town vehicles, cyclists and a row of cars more than a block long led the procession to Lakeview Cemetery to honor the unofficial "mayor of Windsor."

At the first Johnny's Community Run last year 380 people came together to support Johnny's legacy and heal as a community, Mark said. With the money they raised last year they purchased two automated external defibrillators for the school district, donated money to organizations including Windsor athletics and the 28 Hour of Hope charity event.

Mark said they also were able to offer three scholarships to Windsor High School students and hopes to do so again in the future.

This year, he wants to make sure other parts of the school district are included and wants to help support Windsor High School's FFA program with some of the money raised from the run.

The money all goes back into Windsor, Mark said, the town his big brother loved.