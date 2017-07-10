Sen. Cory Gardner introduces legislation that targets tech workforce shortage | MyWindsorNow.com

Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., on Monday introduced the Championing Apprenticeships for New Careers and Employees in Technology — or CHANCE in Tech — Act.

According to a news release from Gardner, the bipartisan legislation would provide industry intermediaries, such as state tech associations, the ability to receive federal grants to develop apprenticeships within the technology sector. It also would work to alleviate the skills gap that may slow the continued growth of the technology sector, the release stated.

In 2016 alone, the technology sector contributed more than $1 trillion to the U.S. economy, employed more than 7 million workers and added more than 100,000 new jobs, the release said. Nationally, however, during any given 90-day period, there can be more than 500,000 tech job openings, according to the release.

"As the technology sector begins to play an even larger role in our economy, it's important our workforce has the necessary skills and training to perform these jobs," Gardner said in the release. "The technology industry currently faces a workforce shortage and Congress must work together to address this problem. This bipartisan legislation … will result in more Coloradans and Americans across the country receiving the proper training to enter the technology industry. The next 100 years will be defined by our ability to compete in the technology sector and the CHANCE in Tech Act will help the United States remain the global leader in technological developments."

"The U.S. is expected to have 1.8 million unfilled tech jobs by 2024. The deficit is not because of a lack of desire by American workers, but a dearth of workers with the necessary IT skills," said Elizabeth Hyman, CompTIA's executive vice president of public policy, in the release.