Sen. Cory Gardner to host Greeley town hall | MyWindsorNow.com

Sen. Cory Gardner will hold a town hall with constituents from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University Schools Auditorium, 6519 18th St.

Much like his Durango town hall — his first in-person town hall in more than a year — Gardner can expect some unhappy constituents.

"Sen. Gardner has been completely unresponsive to his constituents," said Julie Garbus, an organizer for Greeley Indivisible. "I am happy he's doing town halls. I think people will have some very pointed questions to ask him."

Garbus said Gardner can expect questions regarding his health care vote, his relations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and more. She said there will be a strong presence of the progressive group Greeley Indivisible, as well as other progressives from surrounding cities and towns.

The town hall is one of three the Yuma Republican will hold next week across the Front Range. In a statement to The Tribune, Gardner said he's had more than 100 town halls during his time in Congress and held six tele-town halls where more than 57,000 constituents joined the calls.

"I look forward to seeing everyone at my three town halls on Tuesday. It will be a good opportunity to talk about the issues important for Colorado such as the economy, transportation and agriculture," Gardner said.

Constituents are encouraged to arrive early, as space is limited. The event is open to the public.