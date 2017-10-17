Sen. Gardner launches web page to gather input on tax reform

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., announced a new web page Wednesday morning to elicit feedback from Coloradans as Congress works on tax reform.

"We need to simplify the tax code and make sure hardworking Colorado families are keeping more of their hard-earned money in their own pocket," the website reads.

Coloradans can share their personal tax stories or provide input on tax reform by going to Gardner.Senate.Gov/Taxes.

"Too many Colorado families have felt like they can't get ahead over the last few years, and providing tax relief for hardworking families will jump-start the economy and put more money in their pockets," Gardner said in a news release.