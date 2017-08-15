Severance Days to feature event's first free concert

The town of Severance's Severance Days event will include a free concert staring country singer Baylor Wilson this year.

Baylor Wilson will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Park, according to the town's website.

This will be the 22nd year for the event, said Nicholas Wharton, the assistant town administrator for Severance.

"It's always been just a celebration of community and its agricultural heritage, but also as our community grows we want the event to grow with it," he said.

Also new this year will be a fishing derby, and more sponsors continue to join in support of the event, Wharton said. He said food trucks and a brewery will also be coming to the event this year.

"So it's trying to keep the heritage but also bring forward the new Severance, he said.

Registration for the fishing derby begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Spruce Park. The event is free for all children 15 years old and younger. The derby is from 7-9 a.m.

Events and activities at Lakeview Park will include the following, according to the town's website:

5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

 Steak and hotdog dinner, beer garden and music provided by Big 97.9 FM.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

 Pancake breakfast

 Car show

 Town parade

Craft/vendor booths

 One Sweet Ride Virtual Reality Trailer

 Bingo

 Bounce houses

 Dunk tank

 Face painting

 Henna tattoos

 Food trucks and vendors

 Shaved ice

 Kettle corn

 Weld County Swat Team

 Windsor-Severance Fire Department

 Clearview Library Mobile Bus

For more information, contact the town of Severance at (970) 686-1218.