Severance Days to feature event’s first free concert
August 15, 2017
The town of Severance's Severance Days event will include a free concert staring country singer Baylor Wilson this year.
Baylor Wilson will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Park, according to the town's website.
This will be the 22nd year for the event, said Nicholas Wharton, the assistant town administrator for Severance.
"It's always been just a celebration of community and its agricultural heritage, but also as our community grows we want the event to grow with it," he said.
Also new this year will be a fishing derby, and more sponsors continue to join in support of the event, Wharton said. He said food trucks and a brewery will also be coming to the event this year.
"So it's trying to keep the heritage but also bring forward the new Severance, he said.
Registration for the fishing derby begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Spruce Park. The event is free for all children 15 years old and younger. The derby is from 7-9 a.m.
Events and activities at Lakeview Park will include the following, according to the town's website:
5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18
Steak and hotdog dinner, beer garden and music provided by Big 97.9 FM.
Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Pancake breakfast
Car show
Town parade
Craft/vendor booths
One Sweet Ride Virtual Reality Trailer
Bingo
Bounce houses
Dunk tank
Face painting
Henna tattoos
Food trucks and vendors
Shaved ice
Kettle corn
Weld County Swat Team
Windsor-Severance Fire Department
Clearview Library Mobile Bus
For more information, contact the town of Severance at (970) 686-1218.