Severe Thunderstorm Warning advises hails, lightning and winds headed for west-central Weld County | MyWindsorNow.com

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for west-central Weld County.

The severe storm warning lasts until 4:15 p.m. and calls for wind gust up to 60 mph in Greeley, Windsor, Eaton, Severance, Ault, Pierce, Purcell, Galeton and Lucerne.

According to the National Weather Service the storm will bring with it large hail, damaging winds and lightning.

Forecasts predict a better chance for thunderstorms along and east of the Front Range on Friday with the passage of a weak cold front.

Late day storms on the plains will be capable of strong gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall and possibly large hail.

There will be a lesser chance of storms on Saturday with less instability and moisture, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday and Monday will be hot and dry again with only a slight chance of thunderstorms. There will be a gradual increase in thunderstorm activity over the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday, while the east will remain mostly dry and hot.