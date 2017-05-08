Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Weld County until 8 p.m. Monday | MyWindsorNow.com

The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Weld County and most of the rest of the Front Range.

The watch, which includes 27 Front Range and eastern Colorado counties in addition to Weld, will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

“Large hail, heavy rain and damaging thunderstorm winds will be the primary threats as a line of storms are expected to move northeast across the plains. An isolated tornado will also be possible within this line,” the weather service stated. “The highest threat for severe storms will be focused over the Palmer Divide and the northeast plains south of I-76.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday afternoon with large hail, damaging winds and brief heavy rains,” the weather service stated. Widespread rain and high mountain snow will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as the center of the storm system moves across northern New Mexico.”

By the end of the week, drier conditions are expected to return.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 73 degrees, with an overnight low of 48. High temperatures will fall into the mid-60s for much of the rest of a the week, along with lows in the mid-40s, according to the weather service.