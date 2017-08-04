Shooting area east of Ault to close temporarily for improvements | MyWindsorNow.com

Beginning Aug. 14, the Baker Draw Designated Shooting Area on the Pawnee National Grasslands will be closed for 10 days for improvements.

According to a news release from Reghan Cloudman, spokeswoman for the Pawnee National Grasslands, a contractor will add aggregate to the site located east of Ault on Weld County Road 96. The contractor also will add target lines to make it easier for shooters to display their targets.

More information about the Baker Draw Designated Shooting Area can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/bakerdraw.