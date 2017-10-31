Skyview Elementary School doubles fall fundraising goal

To learn more about Skyview Elementary in Windsor, and its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math focus, go to sv.weldre4.org .

Skyview Elementary School students cheered, clapped and squealed as their classmates shot silly string at their teachers and principal Tuesday morning.

The silly string was a reward to the students in each grade who raised the most funds during the school's fall fundraiser. It was an extra-special occasion: For the past eight or nine years, Principal Tammy Seib said the school didn't reach its $10,000 goal. This year, the fundraiser brought in $20,000.

"It's so exciting," Seib said, before lining up with other staff to be the victims of the silly string barrage.

Kirsten Richard, an assistant principal who helped organize the Skyview fundraiser, said in addition to the school's usual Laps for Learning, students also partnered with Believe Kids, a merchandise fundraising company. Because students raised twice as much as expected, thanks in part to the Believe Kids partnership, other items on the school's wish list will also be considered for purchase, Richard said. It could also go toward field trips.

The students who raised the most money from each grade were allowed to shoot silly string at six teachers and administrators picked by the students in a vote. Seib and Richard told the students after the silly string was depleted their funds will go toward improvements for the school's outdoor classroom and field vests for students. The children clapped and hollered at the announcement, especially after they learned new technology will likely also be purchased.

The vests hold notebooks and collectors for critters and other specimens, so students exploring the outdoors can do so with more ease.

Richard said she thinks seeing the results helps give students ownership in their school.

"When the shades for the outdoor classroom go up, they can feel pride that they were the ones that made that happen," she said. "And it's the same with the field vests."