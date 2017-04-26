Small producer partners with others to start feed business in Roggen | MyWindsorNow.com

To learn more MVP Feeds, go to the company’s Facebook page . To inquire about pricing and feed, you can reach the company through Facebook or by phone. Chad Franke can be reached at (970) 302-1016, and said text is the best way to get a hold of him. For the northern Colorado area, Sara Ellicott can be reached at (970) 702-6594.

Once every week Chad Franke drove to Atwood, Kan., from his farm in Roggen to pick up feed for his pig farm and other small Weld County operations.

He became weary of the drive. The round trip took as much time as it would to drive to three Rockies games and back, without the benefit of the baseball game or an overpriced beer.

But he had little choice: The Greeley Elevator, the last local place to sell feed in the small quantities he needed for his small operation, shut down in 2014.

Franke raised Berkshire hogs on his farm and connected with Jeff Mizer of Atwood, who sold him smaller quantities of feed through Mizer Milling Inc. He decided to team up with Mizer and Matt Ellicott of Kersey to start a feed company in Roggen.

That's how Mountain Vista Premium Feeds began.

Franke wanted a small company that would provide feed to small or niche producers like him because of his personal experience in how difficult it can be to get smaller quantities of feed as a producer.

MVP is stationed on Franke's land in Roggen and is now fully operational. About 20 clients from Mizer Milling Inc., in Atwood now work with MVP.

Franke now dedicates his time to processing the feed and doing the day-to-day on-site work in Roggen.

Mizer worked in the feed industry for 35 years. He went to Platte Valley High School, but now Kansas is his home.

Mizer Milling has a mixture of large and small clients, but the small clients have a quality to them that, Mizer said, should help MVP. The smaller customers are more work because it's just easier to supply large loads than smaller, separate loads of feed.

"(Mizer Milling) have always felt the small customers are more loyal — they're more work — but they stick with you," Mizer said.

Franke's wife, Carolyn, helps balance the books, and Ellicott's wife, Sara, helps with customer demands to the north. So it's a family business.

The food for the feed is locally grown, and Franke said that helps with the quality.

These are people he can trust, and even though it might be a bit of an inconvenience to use a portion of crops for a small feed business, Franke said they pay them fairly to make it worth their time.

And that's the business philosophy, too: Quality product at a fair price to benefit the small producers.

— Samantha Fox is an agriculture reporter for The Fence Post and The Greeley Tribune. She can be reached at sfox@greeleytribune.com, (970) 392-4410 or @FoxonaFarm on Twitter.