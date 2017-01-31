Smuckers chooses Weld County for $340 million investment in Uncrustables manufacturing plant | MyWindsorNow.com

The J.M. Smucker Company has chosen a site in southwest Weld County for a $340 million plant to expand its Uncrustables frozen sandwich product line.

The company, which will eventually employ up to 500 people, worked with state and local economic development companies to select the site, which is just off Colo. 119 and west of Interstate 25, on between 40-60 acres near the McLane Company grocery distribution center.

The new facility will help meet growing demand for Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches, which are pre-made frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that consumers simply thaw and serve, according to a news release. The Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches brand has grown from approximately $10 million in annual sales in 2000 to a $200 million business today and ended fiscal 2016 with its 17th consecutive quarter of double digit growth in U.S. retail sales, the release stated.

“The Smucker’s Uncrustables brand is one of our fastest growing brands, as consumers seek nutritious snacks and meal solutions for the whole family,” said Mark Smucker, president and CEO of The J. M. Smucker Company in the release. “This new plant to be built at the foot of the Rockies will ensure we can continue to meet increasing demand across the country. We are thrilled to build our first manufacturing facility in Colorado and greatly appreciate the support we have received for this exciting project from officials representing Longmont, Weld County and the state of Colorado. We look forward to being part of the growing, greater Denver community.”

Company officials were seeking sites with good distribution access, such as rail facilities. Sites with rail access in Greeley and Windsor were in the running for this facility, said Rich Werner, CEO and president of Upstate Colorado Economic Development in Greeley, but they were ultimately passed over. The new plant, which should break ground this spring, will likely bring new supply-chain businesses in its wake. Werner said economic development officials already are keen on the idea of bringing ancillary business to the area to support Smuckers.

“It really further solidifies Weld County and northern Colorado in the food processing industry,” Werner said. “When you look at JBS, Leprino and now Smuckers, the area becomes very appealing for future growth.”

The company has a Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Scottsville, Ky., which will continue to produce up to 2 million sandwiches per day, the release stated.

“The Smucker’s Uncrustables brand is one of our fastest growing brands, as consumers seek nutritious snacks and meal solutions for the whole family,” said Mark Smucker, president and CEO of The J. M. Smucker Company in the release. “This new plant to be built at the foot of the Rockies will ensure we can continue to meet increasing demand across the country. We are thrilled to build our first manufacturing facility in Colorado and greatly appreciate the support we have received for this exciting project from officials representing Longmont, Weld County and the state of Colorado. We look forward to being part of the growing, greater Denver community.”

Smuckers is a 120-year-old company

This story will be updated. Check back at http://www.greeleytribune.com.