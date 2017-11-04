Snow showers expected early this week for Greeley area

Prepare for some snowy weather before sunny skies return later this week.

Forecasters expect cool and cloudy weather today with a high near 44 degrees. Lingering rains are expected to die off about 10 a.m.

A patchy, freezing fog will settle after 3 a.m. Monday, clearing out about 9 a.m. Partly sunny skies will bring the high near 45 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The best chance of snow comes Monday night into Tuesday, according to Kyle Fredin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. The low Monday night will be around 27 degrees.

Fredin said Greeley-area residents can expect 1-3 inches of snow. He doesn't expect the snow to stick on the roads, but bridges may ice over for the day, he warned.

Tuesday will have a high of 35 degrees and a low around 19 degrees overnight.

Recommended Stories For You

On Wednesday, the clouds are expected to clear out for a sunny day, warming up to a high of about 46 degrees.