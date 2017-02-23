Snow starts to fall in northern Weld County; I-25, U.S. 85 are icy in spots | MyWindsorNow.com

Snow has started to fall in northern Weld County on Thursday morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that snow is falling on U.S. 85 from Greeley to Wyoming and Interstate 25 from Fort Collins to Wyoming. Both highways are wet and icy in spots.

U.S. 34 from Loveland to Fort Morgan is experiencing showers and is wet.

The National Weather Service says about 1 inch of snow should fall in Greeley today. The temperature will reach about 37 degrees by 11 a.m. today, but then fall to about 30 degrees for the rest of the day. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation today, and winds will average 15-20 mph.

