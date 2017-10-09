The National Weather Service reports that snow will continue this morning and clear up by the afternoon.

Rain started Sunday night, and changed to snow over most of the plains early this morning. Mainly light snow fell overnight, although intensity will increase this morning, the weather service reports. Snow will decrease from northwest to southeast by afternoon, with improving weather conditions, the weather service reports.

So far, roads are just wet and slushy throughout northern Colorado, according to CoTrip.org.

Still, drivers should take extra caution when traveling today, said Sgt. Rob Madden of the Colorado State Patrol.

"The splashback happening right now is definitely a factor," he said. "People are not totally prepared for what's happening on their windshields." Greeley police Sgt. Jim Roybal said he's not aware of any major crashes in Greeley, but still cautioned drivers to be careful on wet roads, even if it's not yet cold enough for water to freeze into black ice.

"Just be patient with everybody else," said Cpl. Francisco Saucedo of the Weld County Sheriff's office. "(You'll) get there sooner or later."

The weather service reports a freeze warning through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Lows this morning will be near or just below freezing. Low temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the lower to mid 20s across most of northeast Colorado, the weather service reports. The weather service reports cold temperatures tonight and Tuesday morning will be a killing freeze to most vegetation. Outdoor sprinkler systems should also be drained to prevent damage.