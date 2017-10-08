Snowstorm taking aim at Colorado, Wyoming

Winter storm warnings have been posted for central Colorado and southeast Wyoming with more than a foot of snow predicted in some mountain areas.

The area under the winter storm warning was generally along the Interstate 25 corridor, including Denver and Fort Collins in Colorado and Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming.

Temperatures were expected to drop rapidly Sunday evening, followed by heavy snow later Sunday night and into the day Monday.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 15 inches of snow is possible in the Snowy Range west of Cheyenne in southeast Wyoming and 4 to 7 inches in Denver and up to 14 inches in the higher elevations.

The snow is expected to end Monday night.