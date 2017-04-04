So You Want to Start a Restaurant seminar to be held Monday | MyWindsorNow.com

A seminar takes place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday to discuss the restaurant business at the Windsor Recreation Center.

So You Want to Start a Restaurant is open to the public and free of charge to current and prospective restaurant owners. Ken King, a restaurant industry veteran and professional advisor, will present the seminar.

King has been advising in the field for 20 years and has helped establish over 40 restaurants during his career.

The seminar will also address many of the operational and strategic issues existing restaurateurs are experiencing.

For more information contact (970) 351-4274.