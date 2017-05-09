Social media threat made against Windsor High School | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor High School sent an email to families Tuesday afternoon after a "potentially threatening message" was posted on social media. The school emphasized there was no threat to students' safety, and the school was not closed.

The email, from Windsor High School Principal Michelle Scallon, states the threatening social media message was related to the high school.

In the email, Scallon encouraged parents to talk with their children.

"In the wake of a number of prank threats across the state, we encourage you to talk with your children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult," she said.

Although police do not believe there is any connection between the incidents, one threat made in Weld County this week shut down Roosevelt High School in Johnstown. Windsor also received reports of social media threats last October.