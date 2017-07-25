Soft-hearted Richard Paull, principal at Platte Valley Youth Services Center, retires after 18 years | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about Platte Valley, go online to http://bit.ly/2tkhEWD .

Greeley-Evans School District 6 provides licensed teaching staff for the facility’s comprehensive school. Youth can generate the credits necessary to receive a diploma, or receive a GED while at the facility.

A 103-bed co-ed facility operated by Colorado Division of Youth Services, Platte Valley Youth Services Center provides detention and secure custody for boys and girls ages 10-17, according to Colorado’s Department of Human Services.

Richard Paull, the principal at Platte Valley Youth Services Center, remembers a young woman who kept returning to the youth correctional facility.

Each time she'd get out, she would commit a crime and end up back where she started. He finally asked her why.

" 'Because this is a better place than home,' " he remembers her responding.

Paull cried when he recounted the story. He's been the principal at the correctional facility for 18 years. He will retire Friday. He's heard elements of that story from hundreds of kids who go through the doors of his school each year. He gets attached to them all.

— Richard Paull, Platte Valley Youth Services Center principal

"You wouldn't think a big old burly man like me would get emotional," he said as he wiped his eyes.

Paull's friends and colleagues almost all mention his appearance when they talk about him. Paull does cut a rather distinctive figure. Metallic bracelets and rings with colored stones and stylized iconography adorn his arms and hands. He's tall and broad shouldered with white hair. Tattoos cover his arms, but most of time, they're barely visible. He often dresses in all black. That led Greeley-Evans School District 6 Director of Safety John Gates to start calling him "pope."

"He's the only guy I know who wears rings on eight of his 10 fingers," Gates said. "He wears them proudly."

The motorcycles, dark clothes and outlandish jewelry and tattoos do their part in creating a persona. But Paull has a big, soft heart, said Platte Valley's assistant director, Valerie Krier.

When Paull walks the halls of the correctional facility, students greet him with a smile, quick word or occasional fist bump.

When Paull took over the school in 1999, he was the fourth new principal in two years. He joked he almost didn't take the job when it was offered because "who wants a job for six months?"

Kevin Powell, Platte Valley's clinical director, started at the facility in 1997, two years before Paull.

"He was really instrumental in creating a stable and healthy school program," he said. "It's been a secret to our success at Platte Valley."

Paull's work to create the education system and culture at Platte Valley really helped improve the entire facility, not just the schooling areas of the detention center, he said.

"We were really struggling there in the beginning, going through three principals in two years, and now he's been here since 1999," Powell said. "We really do have the reputation — through our audits as well as reputation — of having the strongest school program in the state in the division of youth services. He's well-respected to the point that other schools in the division seek him out because of the quality work he does."

In Paull's time at the school, he led the facility to excellent audits and two 100-percent-score audits — the only ones Paull's ever heard of a Colorado correctional facility school receiving in his long time in the field.

Paull said he can empathize with the kids. He understands how easy it can be to make the wrong decisions. He admits he was a bit of a delinquent as a kid. He and his friends never hurt anyone, he said, but they'd end up with some money they shouldn't have had.

At Platte Valley, they try to teach kids how to make good decisions and that those good decisions can have positive effects. Paull tries to pair that with as much of the normal public school experience as he can for his students.

For example, Platte Valley students have access to computers and the internet, and they have for a few years now — most correctional facility schools only recently started offering it for students.

"He's always made sure we had the technology we need," Krier said. "Years ago he got us computers before anyone else had computers."

It's also one of the only correctional facilities that allows students to perform dissections with actual scalpels. In Paull's mind, the benefit of offering the students an authentic learning experience outweighs the risk. And if any student does abuse that opportunity, they won't get it again, he said.

He's always passionately advocated for the students, Powell said. He's assertive and won't roll over if changes will hurt the students or teachers.

"He's always been a big advocate for us," Krier said. "He was always close to retirement, so he could upset people and ask people for money. He was so close to retirement that he didn't care about telling people what he really thought. … We joked that I couldn't say that stuff because I still have to work for 25 years."

He's actually mellowed a bit with time, which has been a good thing, Powell said. Paull has become more likable and personable over the years.

"It's awesome that he's going to retire, but we're going to miss him around here," Krier said.