Softball team gets win over Berthoud; volleyball team tops Roosevelt

SOFTBALL

Windsor 7, Berthoud 0: In Windsor, the Wizards shut out Berthoud and picked up the win despite being outhit by the Spartans.

"We played clean ball today and it paid off," coach Aryn Henneke said in an email. "As long as our girls trust the process, they will be unstoppable."

Windsor came out hot, scoring five of its seven runs in the first two innings.

Janae Cameron had a nice game, picking up a double, three RBI and two stolen bases.

Windsor (3-3 4A Tri-Valley League, 5-4 overall) plays again Thursday when it hosts Skyline.

BHS 000 000 0 — 0 7 1

WHS 320 002 0 — 7 6 2

WHS — Tiana Spangler (W, 5H, 0ER, 1BB, 4SO), Jon Marie Duran (6th, 1H, 0ER, 0BB, 2SO) and Janae Cameron. 2B – Anna Lowndes, Janae Cameron; RBI – Lowndes 3, Cameron 2, Hunter Romero.

VOLLEYBALL

Windsor 3, Roosevelt 0: In Johnstown, the Wizards shook off their recent struggles to improve to 2-0 in 4A Tri-Valley play, 3-4 overall.

Windsor had lost four of its past five matches, three via sweeps.

"Setter Ellie Garrett did a good job of running the offense, and defensively we played an outstanding match," Wizards coach LaVerne Huston wrote in an email. "We played with confidence and kept our composure throughout the match."

Roosevelt fell to 1-2 Tri-Valley, 5-3 overall.

WHS 25 28 25

RHS 17 26 20

WHS — Kills: Rylee Greiman 17, Gabbie Hertzke 11, Ally Kennis 6, Hollie Hoffman 6; Assists: Ellie Garrett 36; Aces: Garrett 3, Greiman; Blocks: Hoffman 2, Kennis 2, Hertzke, Garrett; Digs: Garrett 9, Hoffman 9, Greiman 8, Tannah Heath 7, Blake Serrato 7.

RHS — Kills: Dorie Moore 9, Logan DeRock 7, Maddy Greathouse 5, Jadyn Stumpf 5; Assists: Jordan Jennings 26; Aces: DeRock 2, Jennings, Stumpf; Blocks: DeRock 2, Moore 2, Jennings; Digs: Moore 11, DeRock 9, Stumpf 9.