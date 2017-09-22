Softball team overwhelms Roosevelt; tennis team sweeps Frederick

SOFTBALL

Johnstown — Windsor emphatically snapped a two-game losing streak, leading from beginning to end in a 16-1, four-inning win against Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference foe Roosevelt on Thursday.

The Wizards (5-4 Tri-Valley, 7-6 overall) scored 11 runs in the first two innings. The Rough Riders (2-8, 6-9) scored in only the first inning.

Senior Michaela Moran, sophomore Tiana Spangler and senior Bryn Horton each recorded three hits for Windsor.

WHS 380 5 — 16 18 1

RHS 100 0 — 1 6 5

WHS — Tiana Spangler (W, 5-3, 5H, 0ER, 0BB, 4SO). 2B – Halleigh Hinojosa, Spangler; 3B – Carryn Leto, Anna Lowndes, Tucker Pebley, Spangler; HR – Michaela Moran; RBI – Moran 3, Leto 2, Lowndes 2, Hinojosa, Pebley, Spangler, Devyn Thornton.

RHS — Madie Rosenthal (L, 1-6, 5H, 4ER, 1BB, 3SO), Jordan Young (3rd, 13H, 11ER, 1BB, 1SO).

BOYS TENNIS

Windsor — On the eve of its home tournament, Windsor swept Frederick, 7-0, in a Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference dual Thursday.

The Wizards won every match in straight sets to improve to 3-0 in conference, 7-0 overall.

Windsor didn't surrender a game in four of the seven matches.

In arguably the most competitive match, Wizards No. 1 singles player Max McManigal beat Taylor Wagner, 6-2, 6-3.

Singles — 1. Max McManigal, W, def. Taylor Wagner, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Michael Gueswell W, def. Christian Lucas, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Blake Pendleton, W, def. Jonah Wasden, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — 1. Andrew Fischer & Wes Smith, W, def. Thomas Lucas & Matthew Lowry, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kieran Joe & Peyton Shewmon, W, def. Jerry Fryer & Robert Saldi, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Briggs Reed & Naiose Wilson, W, def. Nicholas Julian & Levi Gockley, 6-0, 6-0; 4. Kenneth Blake & Kaden Henry, W, def. Zach Briggs & Hunter Wallace, 6-0, 6-1.

VOLLEYBALL

Holy Family 3, Windsor 1: In Windsor, Wizards coach LaVerne Huston praised her squad's effort against a talented Holy Family team (6-0 4A Tri-Valley, 11-2 overall), ranked second in 4A. Windsor fell to 4-1 in Tri-Valley play, 5-5 overall.

"I thought the girls played hard, and defensively we were very feisty and put up a good battle against a very good team," Huston wrote in an email.

Senior Ciera Medina (2 blocks) gave Windsor a spark off the bench.

HFHS 25 26 25 25

WHS 16 28 21 15

WHS — Kills: Ally Kennis 11, Rylee Greiman 9, Hollie Hoffman 9; Assists: Ellie Garrett 37; Aces: Blake Serrato 3, Tannah Heath, Garrett; Blocks: Kennis 6, Garrett 2, Hoffman 2, Ciara Medina 2; Digs: Serrato 18, Greiman 16, Kennis 12.