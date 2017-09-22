Soule-Hill: The story of Mary reminds us that identity matters

The official end of summer means that my energies will soon shift toward preparing for Christmas. I am rushing a bit, I know, but with good reason. Right about now Mary would be entering her third trimester of pregnancy. And before we get to Jesus' birth, I like to give Mary some time to soak into our religious and spiritual consciousness and to remember her as the unwed, poor, Palestinian Jewish mother of God. Of course this description of Mary omits many other traits and qualities of this amazing woman, but these social and cultural markers of her identity speak of the kind of woman God privileged to bring about the messiah. She was a female and a minor, vulnerable to the abuses of adults and males in a patriarchal society. She was not married and pregnant, and thus broke norms of social and moral acceptability. She was a Jewish youth from what we now call the region of Palestine, living as an oppressed minority under Roman occupation. And she was chosen to bear God's living Word into the world.

Mary reminds me that identity matters. The multiplicity of our identities, the variety of who we are, where we are from, what we value, how we live and who we root for in this world matters. God did not just pick anybody to bear, birth and raise Jesus. God chose Mary. When she learns that she is the one, Mary sings of how extraordinary and significant God's choice is: "God has looked with favor on the low status of his servant. God has scattered those with arrogant thoughts and proud inclination. God has pulled the powerful down from their thrones and lifted up the lowly. God has filled the hungry with good things and sent the rich away empty handed (Luke 1:48, 51b-53)." God was playing identity politics.

In a time of deep political division across our nation and in our community, identity politics has gotten a bad name. Yet Mary's identities invite us to consider how identity matters. When we recognize the importance of identity in shaping us, we can start to move beyond a politics of divisive pandering to one of diverse participation. When we acknowledge how we perpetuate oppression knowingly or unknowingly through some of our identities, we make space for healing to begin. I invite you to consider this by thinking about your identity markers, that is, by naming some of what makes you who you are. Then consider whose identities are under-represented, go unnoticed, or are long silenced in our civic and political life. Do they tend to be the voices of people who look like you, have a partner the same sexual orientation as you, live in your neighborhood, have the same level of education, speak your same language, worship like you or make as much money as you do, etc.?

When God lifted up Mary, a politically powerless peasant, she gave birth to the embodiment of life, love, hope and healing. God's choice in Mary reminds us that it is essential to our faith that we strain our ears to listen and pay special attention to the voices of those who cry out for life, love, hope and healing in our time. Maybe then we will discover that our community finds wholeness only when the whole community has a voice. Then someday, once again, we will be able to exclaim in one voice how astonishing God's action in the world is when the powerful are pulled down from their thrones and the lowly are lifted.

— Rev. Jennifer Soule-Hill serves as Co-Pastor of Family of Christ Presbyterian Church and Associate Minister of Pastoral Care at First Congregational Church, both of Greeley.