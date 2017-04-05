Speak out in Greeley on workforce issues for people with disabilities | MyWindsorNow.com

Officials from the state Department of Labor and Employment on Friday in Greeley will discuss ways to serve people with disabilities better across the state.

According to a news release, the department's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation will host a public meeting to get ideas to serve people with disabilities better in the workforce.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Connections for Independent Living, 1331 8th Ave. in Greeley.

To RSVP and for more information go to http://www.colorado.gov/dvr/stakeholder-meetings, the release stated.

The meeting will be equipped with real-time captioning and wheelchair access. For sign language interpreting, email cdle_pr@state.co.us or call (303) 318-8020, the release stated.

Those who use public transportation should call Greeley-Evans Transit at (970) 350-9287 to plan the trip to the meeting.