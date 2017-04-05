Speak out in Greeley on workforce issues for people with disabilities | MyWindsorNow.com

Speak out in Greeley on workforce issues for people with disabilities
Officials from the state Department of Labor and Employment on Friday in Greeley will discuss ways to serve people with disabilities better across the state.
According to a news release, the department's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation will host a public meeting to get ideas to serve people with disabilities better in the workforce.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Connections for Independent Living, 1331 8th Ave. in Greeley.
To RSVP and for more information go to http://www.colorado.gov/dvr/stakeholder-meetings, the release stated.
The meeting will be equipped with real-time captioning and wheelchair access. For sign language interpreting, email cdle_pr@state.co.us or call (303) 318-8020, the release stated.
Those who use public transportation should call Greeley-Evans Transit at (970) 350-9287 to plan the trip to the meeting.