Spring Glade Fire near Fort Collins is 95 percent contained | MyWindsorNow.com

The Spring Glade Fire south of Fort Collins is 95 percent contained and evacuations have been lifted, allowing nearby residents to return home, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday night.

Better mapping capabilities revised the size of the fire to 371 acres. On Sunday, three loads of fire containment were dropped on the blaze — two from a heavy-lift helicopter and one from an airplane. Evacuations were ordered Saturday in an area south of Horsetooth Reservoir, but residents were allowed to return home Sunday morning.

The fire footprint did not grow overnight, according to the press release. Although 100 percent containment is near, officials said smoke will continue to be visible. The cause of the fire is under investigation and still unknown.

Engines from partner organizations in northern Colorado were expected to monitor the fire overnight. U.S. Forest Service and Boulder County fire crews will return to the fire line on Monday morning.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured, according to the press release.