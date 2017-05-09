 St. Albas’s to host Mother’s Day potted flower sale | MyWindsorNow.com

Back to: News

St. Albas’s to host Mother’s Day potted flower sale

St. Alban's Episcopal Church will host its ninth annual Mother's Day potted flower sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at of 6th and Wlanut streets in Windsor.

Flowers for sale are locally grown and custom potted from Gulley's Green House.

There also will be gift items, muffins, cinnamon rolls and burritos available, according to a release.