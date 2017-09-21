State owes millions to Colorado hospitals, including Greeley’s North Colorado Medical Center, after issues with new Medicaid reimbursement system

Hospitals across the state are still owed millions of dollars more than six months after Colorado launched a new system to handle reimbursements for Medicaid claims. The Colorado Hospital Association released data this week indicating five individual hospitals and five hospital systems were owed nearly $211 million in claims, The Denver Post reported.

North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St., Greeley is one of those hospitals and feels the strain.

"The state's change to the new computer system and delayed payments for Medicaid has had a significant impact to our Banner Health operations in Colorado," wrote Sara Quale, NCMC's public relations director, in an email. "While it has not changed our commitment to quality patient care, it is greatly affecting our ability to be reimbursed in a timely manner for the care we have provided."

The delays have cost Banner Health operations in Colorado $7 million, Quale wrote, but Banner's larger network is able to support its Colorado hospitals in the interim.

The lack of payments is causing hospital officials, especially in rural areas, to fear that they may not be able to treat nonemergency Medicaid patients, said Julie Lonborg, vice president for communications at the Colorado Hospital Association.

Quale said that's not the case with NCMC.

"We will not turn away Medicaid patients," Quale wrote in an email.

Mitzi Moran, the CEO of Sunrise Community Health, 2930 11th Ave. in Evans, said Sunrise has not had issues with the new state Medicaid billing system.

With about 62 percent of Sunrise patients using Medicaid, Moran said, they could not afford to have payment interruptions.

"We put an extraordinary amount of time in preparing for the switch," Moran said. "You had to re-register your entire organization, each clinic and each clinician."

She doesn't know if that's why Sunrise has thus far avoided payment issues, she said.

Other providers who accept Medicaid but have had claims denied — including therapists for the disabled — are asking whether the state will fine the technology vendor running the new claims system that has had a rough start.

The problems were raised again Wednesday in a meeting of the legislature's Joint Budget Committee, a follow-up to a June meeting in which lawmakers demanded answers from the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which runs the Medicaid program. Legislators were irritated that problems with the system persist, and noted numerous calls from doctors and other health professionals in their districts, including a meeting of 20 providers in Grand Junction.

"We were here three months ago," said Sen. Kevin Lundberg, R-Berthoud. "We were assured that we were just about at the end of the rocky road."

At first, Rep. Dave Young, D-Greeley, was hearing mainly from therapists for people with disabilities. But, he said, "this has blown out to a wide array of concerns."

Susan Birch, Health Care Policy and Financing Department executive director, said the new system operated by DXC Technology will bring the state into federal compliance and will help it pay Medicaid claims more accurately. The department facilitates the Medicaid program in the state.

"This transition has been incredibly complex," Birch said. "We absolutely recognize and acknowledge that many have struggled."

When the new system launched, claims from hundreds of providers were rejected for coding errors and validation issues. State officials said that these issues were from operator error, and that they warned providers to get trained on the new system before it went live.

Under the new system, $4.3 billion has been paid in 28 million claims so far. Medicaid officials said the system has 98,000 claims waiting for review. When the system returns to normal operations, they expect to have 30,000 claims awaiting review within 10 business days.

— The Associated Press and the Denver Post contributed to this report.