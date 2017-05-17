State track preview: Eaton’s Tarynn Sieg’s, Highland’s Remington Ross’ pursuit of titles among five things to watch | MyWindsorNow.com

» Who: Top athletes from throughout the state

» When: Thursday through Saturday, action starts around 8:20 a.m. each day.

At the state's biggest high school state tournament, local athletes hope to make the Class 1A-5A Track and Field Championships even larger.

The atmosphere at Jefferson County Stadium certainly won't be too big for Eaton senior Tarynn Sieg. She's shaken off and conquered the pressure.

If the season up to this point is any indication, the environment won't be too much for Highland freshman Remington Ross, either. Despite her youth, she's been at her best when the pressure and competition levels reach a fever pitch.

Both athletes are among the most prominent storylines to watch among Weld programs at the state track meet, which kicks off Thursday and concludes Saturday.

Here are six local storylines to watch during this week's state meet:

1. Can Tarynn Sieg, Eaton girls team three-peat as state champions?

A year ago, Sieg, as a junior, won the second and third individual titles of her high school career, claiming her first 3A discus title (142 feet, 10 inches) and defending her shot put championship (45' 5"). Her distance in shot put was a 3A state record.

In turn, the Reds won their second straight 3A girls team title.

Sieg and her Eaton companions have prime chances to defend their respective titles.

Sieg comes into the state meet again ranked first in shot put (46' 1") and is second in discus (142' 6").

As a team, the Reds are coming off a fourth-place finish in the talent-laden John Martin Invitational last week, winning the Patriot League championships by a wide margin the week before.

2. Can Highland's Remington Ross top the podium as a freshman?

Highland's girls team has steadily built its résumé as a small-school power during the seven years under of head coach Eric Lind.

During that time, they probably haven't had a freshman quite as dominant as Ross.

The versatile Ross ranks first among 2A girls in the 100 (12.31) and 200 (25.25); second in 400 (58.81); third in long jump (16' 11.65").

Ross capping her outstanding freshman campaign with a state title or two would surprise no one.

3. Can Katie Kurz follow up her volleyball title with a track championship?

This past fall, Kurz, a junior, was arguably the best player on Dayspring's first 2A volleyball championship team, as the Eagles went 29-0.

She's looking to have similar success at the state track meet this week. She comes in with 2A's best mark in high jump (5' 4.5"). She'll be well challenged, notably by Crowley County's Rylee Haynes (5' 4") and Hoehne's Shaelyn Walton (5' 3").

Speaking of Dayspring athletes, on the boys side, Eagles senior Caleb Urwiller has the chance to complete his strong multi-sport career in style. He's ranked first in the 100 (11.24) and fourth in long jump (21' 4.25").

4. Will Aubree Raimer overpower the competition?

Though big Greeley schools aren't chock-full of state meet favorites this week, Greeley Central sophomore Aubree Raimer may present in-town squads with the best chance of bringing a 4A championship back to Greeley.

Raimer, a talented multi-sport athlete, ranks third in girls shot put with a distance of 38' 4". She must close the gap against Mesa Ridge's Shaelynn Williams (39' 6.5") and Green Mountain's Alexis Laliberte (38' 5.5"), while holding off the likes of Fort Morgan's Haley Lewis (38' 2") and Eagle Valley's Cassie Jaramillo (37' 1.75").

5. Can Roosevelt's dual dominance translate to the state meet?

Perhaps no program in Weld County has quite matched the combined team-score success Roosevelt's boys and girls have had.

The Rough Riders will try to continue that success against some strong competition at the 4A meet.

Sophomore Madi Kenyon (6th, 1,600; 6th, 3,200), senior Jerica Baeza (8th, 100 hurdles; 13th, 300 hurdles) and sophomore Logan DeRock (6th, shot put; 15th, discus) lead the girls squad.

Junior Angelo Hurtado (10th, 110 hurdles; 18th, 300 hurdles), senior Brayden Davis (pole vault, 5th), junior James Heater (10th, shot put;12th, discus) and junior Mikey DeRock (14th, shot put; 11th, discus).

At the 4A Tri-Valley Conference Championships on May 5-6, the Rough Riders topped the boys and girls team standings — one of several times they've done that this season.

6. Will small-school pride shine through for Ellis, Kaiser?

The smallest local schools have a chance to shine the biggest, and perhaps make the most trips to the top of the podium, this week.

Pawnee senior Drew Ellis is ranked second in boys triple jump (42') and third in long jump (20' 4.5"). His Coyotes teammate, sophomore Jade Cass, is second in boys high jump (6' 2").

Prairie senior Emily Kaiser is ranked third in long jump (15' 10.75") and fourth in triple jump (33' 4").