Stepping Stones of Windsor to hold annual soup luncheon fundraiser

Stepping Stones of Windsor will hold its annual soup luncheon fundraiser from noon-1 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Lutheran Church, 328 Walnut St.

The luncheon will help raise funds to prevent tenants from being evicted or having their utilities shut off because of a temporary financial crisis in the Windsor community. A good will offering would be appreciated, according to a news release from Stepping Stones.

Stepping Stones of Windsor provides financial assistance to residents in the community, paid to landlords or utility companies, to help individuals and families in the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District facing eviction or utility shut-off, according to the organization.

For more information, go to windsorsteppingstones.com, or call (970) 686-2368.