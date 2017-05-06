Stocking the food pantry shelves: letter carriers preparing for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive | MyWindsorNow.com

The Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held Saturday, May 13. Residents can put canned goods or other non-perishables in a bag next to their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up, or take the food to the Windsor Post Office, 215 6th St. For more information visit http://www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us .

Windsor letter carriers hope to pick up much more than mail this week during the 25th annual Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Donna Schurger, a city letter carrier and food drive coordinator, said all the food collected in the drive will go to the Windsor-Severance Food Pantry.

"This time of year they're always in need," she said.

Nationally, the food drive is being held for the 25th year, but Windsor has participated for about 10 years, Schurger said. Although she said Windsor is an affluent community, the town still has residents in need.

"To me, it's kind of surprising in our community that there is such a need, but it's one of those important things to take care of," she said.

The drive is held in the spring because students will soon be out of school for the summer, Schurger said, and those who may depend on the school meals may no longer have access to that daily food.

"That's the reason I do it is because the kids need to have things in the summertime and I don't think any kids in our community should go hungry," she said.

This past year's donations were the most received in the drive since immediately following the 2008 tornado, Schurger said, though the amount of food donated can vary greatly from year to year.

Although canned goods are the main focus of the drive, Schurger said letter carriers also will take items like peanut butter, sugar and flour.

"The basic needs are really important," she said.

Brenda Heckman, director of the Windsor-Severance Food Pantry, said needs include 5-pound bags of flour and sugar, vegetable oil, canned milk, instant pudding and Jell-O.

"We are always in need of donations because of the large amount of people that we help," Heckman said.

Year-round, she said from two or three people to 23 can visit the food pantry in a day.

"I don't think a lot of (people) realize that the need is that huge," Heckman said. "We have new people coming in all the time."