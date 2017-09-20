With stomach diseases on the rise in Weld County, health officials warn residents to defend their bodies through hand-washing.

According to a news release, enteric diseases that cause symptoms such as vomiting, cramps and diarrhea have been reported throughout Weld County. Enteric diseases include giardia and salmonella. In August, cases of campylobacteriosis, E. coli and cryptosporidiosis nearly doubled, according to the release.

In the first eight months of 2016, 138 people contracted gastro-intestinal diseases. Between January and August of this year, doctors have confirmed 167 cases.

Many of the residents who have contracted these digestive illnesses have interacted with animals and did not practice proper hand-washing techniques, according to the release. The news release states residents caught the diseases by working with or near livestock, horses and domestic animals. Children who play on outdoor fields that contain geese feces have also caught these digestive diseases, according to the release.

In addition to washing hands, the news release advises residents to avoid drinking untreated water from mountain stream or lakes, even if it looks clear. People should wash their hands before preparing food, eating or drinking. Residents can use hand-sanitizing products when hand-washing isn't an option, but hand sanitizer is only effective if hands are clear of dirt. Residents should wash their hands after working with or near animals, caring for sick people, working outside, changing diapers and using the bathroom.

